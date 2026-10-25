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Susie Essman On Convincing Larry David To Open Up For New Book

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star reflects on getting past Larry David's famous reticence.

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Susie Essman and author Blake J. Harris appeared on Saturday TODAY to preview their new book, "Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David," and discussed how they persuaded the notoriously private "Seinfeld" creator to open up about his own life for the biography.

Essman, known for her role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," spoke about her history with David as part of the conversation. Harris, the book's author, joined her to explain the process behind getting David to participate in a project centered on his own story.

The two guests used the appearance to give viewers an early look at the biography, which focuses on David's career and the making of his public persona. Their discussion centered on the challenge of getting a famously guarded subject to speak candidly for a book about himself.

Essman and Harris touched on specific moments from their work on the project during the segment, offering viewers insight into the reporting and access that went into assembling the biography ahead of its release.

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