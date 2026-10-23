James Bond Shortlist Narrows to Three for Screen Tests
Three contenders are now reportedly set to test for the role once held by Daniel Craig.
The hunt for the next James Bond has reportedly come down to three names, according to a report on TODAY. Multiple sources cited in the segment say Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor are the finalists for the role, with screen tests expected to begin this week.
The report does not detail why these three actors have emerged as the top contenders, but it marks one of the more concrete developments yet in the long-running search for a new 007. The casting process has drawn speculation for months, with names rising and falling in public conversation as producers have kept their process largely under wraps.
Jack Lowden's name has surfaced in Bond speculation before. Gary Oldman, who stars alongside Lowden in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, said in an interview with Canada's Morning Show that he believed a decision had already been made and that Lowden was among those on the short list, as reported by BroadwayWorld.
No timeline for an official announcement was given in the TODAY segment. The report indicates only that screen tests for the three actors are expected to take place this week, leaving the final decision on who will next play the character still unresolved.
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