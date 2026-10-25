GMA Weekend Hosts Quizzed On Scariest Movies Of All Time

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Good Morning America correspondent Will Ganss put the show's weekend co-hosts to the test with a quiz on the scariest movies of all time, ranking titles according to audience metrics rather than personal opinion.

Ganss regularly contributes entertainment segments on Good Morning America, including the Pop News rundown where he has delivered updates on film and television projects. His quiz format for this segment asked the weekend co-hosts to draw on their own knowledge of horror films as he revealed how each title ranked with audiences.

The segment framed the rankings as data-driven, with Ganss walking the co-hosts through the list based on audience metrics rather than critical assessments. The quiz style gave the co-hosts a chance to guess before the actual rankings were revealed on air.

Ganss has also used his Good Morning America platform to report on other entertainment stories, including a report on a fifth Halloweentown film moving into early script development, a project with its own ties to the Halloween season covered in his Pop News segment.

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