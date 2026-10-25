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Brooklyn Bar Owner's Subway Moment With Conan Goes Viral

Willie Geist's weekly roundup also featured a homecoming king who gave his crown to a friend with down syndrome.

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Debbie Shields, a Brooklyn bar owner, was featured in Sunday TODAY's weekly roundup of highs and lows after an impromptu subway encounter with Conan O'Brien turned her into a viral sensation. Host Willie Geist included her story as part of the segment recapping notable moments from the week.

Shields' encounter with O'Brien reportedly took place on a New York City subway, catching the attention of viewers and spreading widely after it was shared. The segment did not detail further specifics about how the two crossed paths, but the moment was enough to draw national attention through Geist's weekly feature.

The same segment also spotlighted a high school homecoming king named Kenny, who passed his crown to his friend Axton, a fellow student with down syndrome. The gesture was presented alongside Shields' story as one of the week's notable highs, part of Geist's regular look back at moments making headlines.

Geist's rundown of highs and lows is a recurring feature on Sunday TODAY, pulling together a mix of viral stories and human-interest moments from across the country each week.

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