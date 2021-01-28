THE HEAD to Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S.

Acclaimed international mystery thriller THE HEAD will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on FEBRUARY 4. Originally produced in Spain, the Max Original series is in English, Danish, Swedish and Spanish.

Directed by Jorge Dorado ("The Pier," "Mindscape"), THE HEAD is a six-episode survival thriller set in an isolated and inaccessible Antarctic research station in which winter has fallen on the South Pole, and the sun will soon disappear for the next six months. A small team, known as the Winterers, will remain at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station to continue their innovative research, a crucial part in the fight against climate change, under the command of renowned biologist Arthur Wilde (John Lynch). But when spring comes, summer commander Johan Berg (Alexander Willaume) returns to the station only to find the entire team are either dead or missing. A killer is on the loose, and Annika (Laura Bach), Johan's wife, is missing. If he wants to find her alive, he will have to trust Maggie (Katharine O'Donnelly), the young DOCTOR WHO is profoundly shaken and apparently the SOLE SURVIVOR from the group... or, is there someone else?

THE HEAD stars John Lynch ("The Terror"), Katharine O'Donnelly ("Mary Queen of Scots"), Tomohisa Yamasa ("Code Blue the Movie"), Alexandre Willaume ("Countdown Copenhagen," "Tomb Raider"), Laura Bach ("Sprinter Galore"), Sandra Andreis ("The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo"), Amelia Hoy ("Killing Eve"), Chris Reilly ("Allied," "Everest"), Richard Sammel ("Inglorious Basterds"), Tom Lawrence ("The King", "The Crown") and Álvaro Morte ("Money Heist," "The Pier").

Produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO in collaboration with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia, the series has received widespread acclaim from audiences in all of the territories where it has premiered including Japan, Southeast Asia, Spain, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Baltics, Russia, Brazil, Australia and the Middle East and North Africa.

THE HEAD is part of a collaboration between Ran Tellem ("Homeland"), Director of International Content Development at THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO, and Àlex and David Pastor ("The Occupant," "Carriers," "The Last Days," "Eternal"). The Pastor brothers co-wrote the screenplay together with Isaac Sastre. Laura Fdez. Espeso, Javier Méndez, Ran Tellem, Bernat Elías, Mariano Baselga, Kazufumi Nagasawa, Jorge Dorado, Àlex Pastor and David Pastor serve as executive producers.