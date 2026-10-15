THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY to Open in Theaters Nationwide

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY, the documentary directed by three-time Emmy Award winner Habiba Nosheen, will open in theaters in New York on October 23 at DCTV Firehouse Cinema, following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film opens in Los Angeles on October 27 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, with a national theatrical run to follow in more than 20 cities across the United States and Canada.

The film is executive produced by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, actress and director Mariska Hargitay, and filmmaker Trish Adlesic.

Following three teenage girls from a marginalized community in Pakistan as they train for the national women's gymnastics competition, the film offers an intimate and unexpectedly joyful portrait of their pursuit of the sport. Their dreams become a catalyst of quiet rebellion against the limitations their society imposes on girls.

About The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony

The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony is an intimate coming-of-age documentary by 3X Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Habiba Nosheen that follows three teenage girls in Pakistan, offering a rare and tender portrait of girlhood, joy, and play told through the eyes of young Pakistani girls navigating the margins of society.

At its core, THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY is a story of hope and quiet defiance. Through the intimate journeys of three teenagers we witness as their passion for gymnastics begins to clash with deeply rooted expectations around what girls can and cannot do. The film follows their journey as they find themselves straddling two polar opposite worlds as they push to make space for themselves through gymnastics. The result is a lyrical and deeply human portrait of three young girls from a corner of the world we rarely see on screen. These are girls who dare to dream.

Screenings

October 23, 2026 — National Theatrical Opening Begins in New York. Select Screenings with Q&A featuring director and special guests. DCTV - New York, NY.

October 27, 2026 — Los Angeles Theatrical Opening. Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen. Laemmle Monica - Los Angeles, CA.

October 28, 2026 — Los Angeles Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen. Laemmle Glendale - Los Angeles, CA.

For a full schedule of screenings, visit https://www.thegymnastsoffishermancolony.com/#screenings.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 26 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me