THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY to Open in Theaters Nationwide
The three-time Emmy Award winner's film follows teenage girls in a marginalized Pakistani community as they train for the national gymnastics competition.
THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY, the documentary directed by three-time Emmy Award winner Habiba Nosheen, will open in theaters in New York on October 23 at DCTV Firehouse Cinema, following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film opens in Los Angeles on October 27 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, with a national theatrical run to follow in more than 20 cities across the United States and Canada.
The film is executive produced by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, actress and director Mariska Hargitay, and filmmaker Trish Adlesic.
Following three teenage girls from a marginalized community in Pakistan as they train for the national women's gymnastics competition, the film offers an intimate and unexpectedly joyful portrait of their pursuit of the sport. Their dreams become a catalyst of quiet rebellion against the limitations their society imposes on girls.
About The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony
The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony is an intimate coming-of-age documentary by 3X Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Habiba Nosheen that follows three teenage girls in Pakistan, offering a rare and tender portrait of girlhood, joy, and play told through the eyes of young Pakistani girls navigating the margins of society.
At its core, THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY is a story of hope and quiet defiance. Through the intimate journeys of three teenagers we witness as their passion for gymnastics begins to clash with deeply rooted expectations around what girls can and cannot do. The film follows their journey as they find themselves straddling two polar opposite worlds as they push to make space for themselves through gymnastics. The result is a lyrical and deeply human portrait of three young girls from a corner of the world we rarely see on screen. These are girls who dare to dream.
Screenings
October 23, 2026 — National Theatrical Opening Begins in New York. Select Screenings with Q&A featuring director and special guests. DCTV - New York, NY.
October 27, 2026 — Los Angeles Theatrical Opening. Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen. Laemmle Monica - Los Angeles, CA.
October 28, 2026 — Los Angeles Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen. Laemmle Glendale - Los Angeles, CA.
For a full schedule of screenings, visit https://www.thegymnastsoffishermancolony.com/#screenings.
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