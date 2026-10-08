Kelli Giddish on SVU's 600th Episode and Meloni Reunion

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Kelli Giddish joined TODAY to discuss the 28th season of LAW & ORDER: SVU, which will include the show's 600th episode. The actress, who plays Amanda Rollins on the long-running NBC procedural, talked through the milestone season and what it means for the cast heading into the new episodes.

During the appearance, Giddish spoke about her character's relationship with Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, describing the dynamic between the two as part of the show's ongoing storylines. She also addressed the cast's reunion with Chris Meloni, calling the return 'long-anticipated' for fans of the series. Giddish said of the new season, "We're back and it feels so good."

Giddish also recounted a gift Taylor Swift brought her during the taping of the cast's Emmys skit, adding a personal detail to the behind-the-scenes account of the production. The anecdote ties into a separate incident in which Swift surprised Hargitay on the SVU set with a string of cryptic phrases around the time of the Emmys, a moment previously covered by BroadwayWorld.

LAW & ORDER: SVU's new season continues on NBC, with the network's primetime schedule for the fall confirming new episodes of the series alongside other programming, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 10 Hrs 24 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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