Kelli Giddish on SVU's 600th Episode and Meloni Reunion
The actress also described a gift Taylor Swift gave her during the taping of an Emmys skit.
Kelli Giddish joined TODAY to discuss the 28th season of LAW & ORDER: SVU, which will include the show's 600th episode. The actress, who plays Amanda Rollins on the long-running NBC procedural, talked through the milestone season and what it means for the cast heading into the new episodes.
During the appearance, Giddish spoke about her character's relationship with Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, describing the dynamic between the two as part of the show's ongoing storylines. She also addressed the cast's reunion with Chris Meloni, calling the return 'long-anticipated' for fans of the series. Giddish said of the new season, "We're back and it feels so good."
Giddish also recounted a gift Taylor Swift brought her during the taping of the cast's Emmys skit, adding a personal detail to the behind-the-scenes account of the production. The anecdote ties into a separate incident in which Swift surprised Hargitay on the SVU set with a string of cryptic phrases around the time of the Emmys, a moment previously covered by BroadwayWorld.
LAW & ORDER: SVU's new season continues on NBC, with the network's primetime schedule for the fall confirming new episodes of the series alongside other programming, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.
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