NUNS VS. THE VATICAN to Open in Los Angeles Theaters
The film, executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, centers on women's testimonies challenging institutional power within the Catholic Church.
The documentary NUNS VS. THE VATICAN, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lorena Luciano, will open in theaters in Los Angeles on October 23 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, with a national rollout to follow. The film was produced by Filippo Piscopo and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Lauran Bromley, Regina K. Scully, and Amanda Stephens.
The feature-length documentary previously debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film features acclaimed actress Mariska Hargitay, along with award-winning filmmakers Trish Adlesic, Lauran Bromley, Regina K. Scully, and Amanda Stephens, as executive producers.
In the shadows of the Catholic church, nuns and women have long endured abuse at the hands of priests—insidious and tactful grooming, silenced by confession, and hidden through systemic cover-ups. The investigative documentary uncovers both the harrowing details and the institutional indifference, ranging from luxury retreats for accused clergy to the celebrated muralist Marko Rupnik. At its core are the women whose testimonies challenge the foundations of faith and power, insisting on truth and accountability.
Event Details
October 23, 2026 - Los Angeles Theatrical Opening
Laemmle Monica Film Center - Los Angeles, CA
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