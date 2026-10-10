NUNS VS. THE VATICAN to Open in Los Angeles Theaters

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The documentary NUNS VS. THE VATICAN, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lorena Luciano, will open in theaters in Los Angeles on October 23 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, with a national rollout to follow. The film was produced by Filippo Piscopo and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Lauran Bromley, Regina K. Scully, and Amanda Stephens.

The feature-length documentary previously debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film features acclaimed actress Mariska Hargitay, along with award-winning filmmakers Trish Adlesic, Lauran Bromley, Regina K. Scully, and Amanda Stephens, as executive producers.

In the shadows of the Catholic church, nuns and women have long endured abuse at the hands of priests—insidious and tactful grooming, silenced by confession, and hidden through systemic cover-ups. The investigative documentary uncovers both the harrowing details and the institutional indifference, ranging from luxury retreats for accused clergy to the celebrated muralist Marko Rupnik. At its core are the women whose testimonies challenge the foundations of faith and power, insisting on truth and accountability.

Event Details

October 23, 2026 - Los Angeles Theatrical Opening

Laemmle Monica Film Center - Los Angeles, CA

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 16 Hrs 10 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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