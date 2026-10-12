THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY to Open in Theaters Nationwide
The Tribeca-premiered film will expand to more than 20 cities across the USA and Canada.
THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY, fresh off its Tribeca Film Festival debut, will open in theaters on October 23 in New York and October 27 in Los Angeles, with additional cities to follow. The film is directed by three-time Emmy Award winner Habiba Nosheen and executive produced by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, actress and director Mariska Hargitay, and filmmaker Trish Adlesic.
Following three teenage girls from a marginalized community in Pakistan as they train for the national women's gymnastics competition, the film offers an intimate and unexpectedly joyful portrait of their pursuit of the sport. Their dreams become a catalyst of quiet rebellion against the limitations their society imposes on girls.
The documentary will debut in theaters in New York on October 23 at DCTV; in Los Angeles on October 27 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center; followed by a national rollout across more than 20 cities in the United States and Canada.
About The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony
The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony is an intimate coming-of-age documentary by three-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Habiba Nosheen that follows three teenage girls in Pakistan, offering a rare and tender portrait of girlhood, joy, and play told through the eyes of young Pakistani girls navigating the margins of society.
At its core, THE GYMNASTS OF FISHERMAN COLONY is a story of hope and quiet defiance. Through the intimate journeys of three teenagers we witness as their passion for gymnastics begins to clash with deeply rooted expectations around what girls can and cannot do. The film follows their journey as they find themselves straddling two polar opposite worlds as they push to make space for themselves through gymnastics. The result is a lyrical and deeply human portrait of three young girls from a corner of the world we rarely see on screen. These are girls who dare to dream.
Screening Schedule
October 23, 2026, the National Theatrical Opening Begins in New York
Select Screenings with Q&A featuring director and special guests
DCTV - New York, NY
October 27, 2026 - Los Angeles Theatrical Opening
Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen
Laemmle Monica - Los Angeles, CA
October 28, 2026 - Los Angeles Screening with Q&A
Screening with Q&A featuring director Habiba Nosheen
Laemmle Glendale - Los Angeles, CA
For a full schedule of screenings please visit https://www.thegymnastsoffishermancolony.com/#screenings
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