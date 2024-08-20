THE GARFIELD MOVIE Coming to Blu-ray and DVD Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has REVEALED the release date for the physical media editions of the animated Garfield Movie, featuring Chris Pratt. Directed by Mark Dindal, the movie will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

The voice cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

Garfield (Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a WILD outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Take a look at the exclusive special features below.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs: Garnishes à la Garfield

Deleted Scene - Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham

Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure

Cast of Critters

How-to-Draw: Garfield, Odie, Vic, and more!

Animation Reels & Gallery

Blu-ray™ & DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.

