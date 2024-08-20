News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE GARFIELD MOVIE Coming to Blu-ray and DVD Next Week

The movie will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
THE GARFIELD MOVIE Coming to Blu-ray and DVD Next Week Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has REVEALED the release date for the physical media editions of the animated Garfield Movie, featuring Chris Pratt. Directed by Mark Dindal, the movie will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

LATEST NEWS

Cheyenne Jackson, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars to Headline Gay Days at Disneyland
Sony Pictures Classics to Release THE ROOM NEXT DOOR in Select Cities This December
Todd Philips Reveals Scrapped Plans for JOKER Stage Musical
Video: Netflix Releases MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY Teaser

The voice cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

Garfield (Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a WILD outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Take a look at the exclusive special features below.

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Gag Reel
  • Easter Eggs:  Garnishes à la Garfield
  • Deleted Scene - Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham
  • Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure
  • Cast of Critters
  • How-to-Draw: Garfield, Odie, Vic, and more!
  • Animation Reels & Gallery

Blu-ray™ & DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos