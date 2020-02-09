THE FAREWELL, THE LIGHTHOUSE, and More Win 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards; Full List!
The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, honoring the best independent films of 2019, were presented by Film Independent on February 8, 2020. The nominations were announced on November 21, 2019, by actresses Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne.
The ceremony was televised in the United States by IFC, taking place inside its usual tent setting on a beach in Santa Monica, California. Aubrey Plaza returned to host the ceremony for the second time.
Among the big winners were The Farewell, taking home Best Feature, and Renee Zellweger and Adam Sandler, winning the best female and male lead categories, respectively.
Check out the full list of winners below!
BEST FEATURE - The Farewell
BEST FIRST FEATURE - Booksmart
BEST FEMALE LEAD - Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD - Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST DIRECTOR Benny and Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems
BEST DOCUMENTARY - American Factory, directors Julia Reichart, Steven Bognar
BEST SUPPORTING MALE - Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE - Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SCREENPLAY- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY - See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol
BEST EDITING: Uncut Gems - Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Give Me Liberty
PRODUCERS AWARD - Mollye Asher
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD -Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of Premature
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Nadia Shihab, director of Jabboland
THE BONNIE AWARD - Kelly Reichardt