THE FAREWELL, THE LIGHTHOUSE, and More Win 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards; Full List!

The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, honoring the best independent films of 2019, were presented by Film Independent on February 8, 2020. The nominations were announced on November 21, 2019, by actresses Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne.

The ceremony was televised in the United States by IFC, taking place inside its usual tent setting on a beach in Santa Monica, California. Aubrey Plaza returned to host the ceremony for the second time.

Among the big winners were The Farewell, taking home Best Feature, and Renee Zellweger and Adam Sandler, winning the best female and male lead categories, respectively.

Check out the full list of winners below!

BEST FEATURE - The Farewell

BEST FIRST FEATURE - Booksmart

BEST FEMALE LEAD - Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD - Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST DIRECTOR Benny and Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems

BEST DOCUMENTARY - American Factory, directors Julia Reichart, Steven Bognar

BEST SUPPORTING MALE - Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE - Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SCREENPLAY- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY - See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol

BEST EDITING: Uncut Gems - Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Give Me Liberty

PRODUCERS AWARD - Mollye Asher

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD -Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of Premature

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Nadia Shihab, director of Jabboland

THE BONNIE AWARD - Kelly Reichardt





