THE DROP Starring Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, & Jillian Bell to Debut on Hulu in January

Hulu has announced that their new series The Drop will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, January 13th.

Lex ("PEN15's" Anna Konkle) and Mani ("Coming 2 America's" Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together.

A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend's destination wedding, coinciding with Lex's ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend's (Aparna Nancherla, "Search Party") baby in front of all their friends.

Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex's future into deep uncertainty.

The cast also includes Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.