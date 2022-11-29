THE DROP Starring Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, & Jillian Bell to Debut on Hulu in January
The new series will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, January 13th.
Hulu has announced that their new series The Drop will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, January 13th.
Lex ("PEN15's" Anna Konkle) and Mani ("Coming 2 America's" Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together.
A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend's destination wedding, coinciding with Lex's ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend's (Aparna Nancherla, "Search Party") baby in front of all their friends.
Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex's future into deep uncertainty.
The cast also includes Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.
November 29, 2022
Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022
Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022
In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022
Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022
Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.