THE DOG LADY OF MEXICO Gives Hope to Thousands of Unwanted Animals

Alison Sawyer Current experienced a calling.

Alison Sawyer Current experienced a calling - a powerful pull that she couldn't ignore - and gave renewed hope to the starving, unwanted cats and dogs roaming Isla Mujeres and set a profound example for others to follow.

The Dog Lady of Mexico shares Alison's remarkable journey, which began when she and her husband, Jeff, were soaking up the sun on the Mexican island during a much-anticipated month-long honeymoon. The stray animals roaming freely seemed to be woven into the island culture - just another aspect of the backdrop. Until she took a closer look. First, a tiny, pregnant, toothless cat caught Alison's attention. Then along came a dog with a litter of 12. The animals were suffering, disease-ridden and without any sources of food or clean water.

Alison's honeymoon became the catalyst to a lifelong pursuit to save as many neglected cats and dogs as humanly possible. Her first rescue took place in 2001, and before she knew it, she was assisting with the creation of the island's first spay and neuter clinic.

The Dog Lady of Mexico compellingly and accurately depicts Alison's story through a character named Rose. Her valiant efforts to help stray dogs and cats eventually grew into the nonprofit Isla Animals, which offers free spays and neuters, low-to-no cost veterinary care, arranges adoptions, and runs owner education to help whittle the number of animals destined for the same bleak existence.

The problems Alison encountered were numerous. There are no veterinarians in many areas, so most of the animals are never vaccinated or treated for parasites. The average dog is thin, mangy, and tick and flea infested. Needless to say, they are not welcome inside the home so even dogs that have owners are subject to the same conditions as street dogs. Since most of the people can't afford a car, and taxi drivers refuse to pick up passengers with dogs, they have no way to get to a veterinarian ... and the cycle just goes on and on.

Readers of The Dog Lady of Mexico will experience a world very different from their own, and will see firsthand the blood, sweat, tears and, yes, even laughter, that accompany such massive rescue efforts. They get to share THE JOURNEY of Rose, whose life takes an uncharted course into unknown territory, and experience the passion that changed a life forever.

Alison is a recipient of The Doris Day Animal Kindred Spirit Award, and in 2007 she was invited to Mexico City for the first Forum on Small Animal Overpopulation in Mexico. To date, Alison has spayed or neutered more than 20,000 animals and promoted adoptions in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Alison resides with her husband in Boulder, Colorado.

To learn more about Isla Animals or to find out how to support their programs, please visit the website www.islaanimals.org or join the over 40,000 followers on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/IslaAnimals.

