THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Becomes Peacock's Most-Watched New Original Drama Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Day of the Jackal has become Peacock’s most-watched new original drama series. Viewership of the series in its first 75 days has surpassed that of any other original drama series in the same timeframe. The show ranked as a Top 10 streaming original drama (per Nielsen) during its debut week in the US (Nov. 14) and ranked again in the Top 10 the week of its finale (Dec. 12). The series also had widespread global success, becoming the biggest new series launch ever on Sky.

The series, which was quickly renewed for a second season after it debuted, has received widespread critical acclaim including a Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes. The Day of the Jackal has also been recognized by awards bodies with recent nominations including, Best Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe and Best Actor for Eddie Redmayne.

The Day of the Jackal has been a global hit and sold to almost 200 territories around the world, including Max in Asia; Foxtel in Australia; Corus in Canada; Viasat in the Commonwealth of Independent States; SkyShowtime across Europe; Amazon Prime Video in France; JioCinema in India; Yes/Hot in Israel; WOWOW in Japan; Disney+ in Latin America; TVNZ in New Zealand; OSN in the Middle East and North Africa; Wavve in South Korea; and Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Season one of The Day of the Jackal features executive producer and star Eddie Redmayne, co-executive producer and star Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. The series comes from executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett, executive producer and lead director Brian Kirk, executive producer Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), executive producer Sue Naegle, co-executive producer Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), producer Christopher Hall, co-producer Emily Shapland and consulting producer Frederick Forsyth.

The Day of the Jackal is produced by Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales of the series.

Comments