THE DAILY SHOW With Desi Lydic to Feature Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, co-host of The Five and the Raging Moderates podcast, joins Desi Lydic to discuss her book I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends.
Desi Lydic hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Jessica Tarlov joining to discuss her new book.
Jessica Tarlov, co-host of 'The Five' on Fox News and the 'Raging Moderates' podcast, joined Desi Lydic to chat about her new book 'I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends.' The pair discussed going toe-to-toe with co-hosts across the aisle, taking criticism in stride (especially from the president), and how the first step to changing minds is opening doors. Plus, the segment featured the special story behind Tarlov's glasses and which Democrats she has her eye on for the 2028 presidential election.
'Lead with your humanity, and listen more than you talk,' Tarlov said during the conversation.
The episode also included Lydic breaking down the week's headlines, including Trump being unable to find Marco Rubio during his U.N. speech and Jeanine Pirro seizing a Martian meteorite. The segment also covered what was described as a big week for First Lady Melania Trump, who is launching her second documentary project.
In another segment, Michael Kosta covered a batch of midterm candidates caught up in scandal, including Florida congressional hopeful Te Brown, New York candidate Chris Gallant, Michigan salsa entrepreneur Tom Smith, and Ohio's Brian Poindexter.
Digital Originals
Additional digital content included an episode of 'The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart,' featuring Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. Jon Stewart and Sánchez discussed the future of multilateralism, governing from the left amid the global rise of the far right, and the importance of political conviction in a changing world order. Stewart also answered listeners' questions about the Kennedy Center's scaffolding and Melania Trump's light work week.
All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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