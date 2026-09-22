Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Returns to Comedy Central

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Jon Stewart hosted Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW. Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, with Desi Lydic hosting for the rest of the week.

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Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's



Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's

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