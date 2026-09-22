Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Returns to Comedy Central
Stewart tackled the White House press ban while Desi Lydic interviewed entertainment executive Ari Emanuel about his new memoir.
By: Rachel Stone
Jon Stewart hosted Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW. Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, with Desi Lydic hosting for the rest of the week.
Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's
Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's
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