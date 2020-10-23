THE CIRCUS Begins the Final 2020 Sprint
The presidential candidates brace for the final dramatic weeks before Election Day.
THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday as the presidential candidates brace for the final dramatic weeks before Election Day.
Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, dive into a dizzying week of news that includes rising Covid cases across the country, Senate battles over the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, and the final debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Episode interviews include:
- David Wasserman, the House editor for The Cook Political Report, who provides a data-driven look at the current state of the presidential race and why he believes the polling this year is more accurate than 2016.
- Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, who shares his take on the current state of the pandemic and concerns about spiking cases across the country.
- Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, who discusses the enforcement of rules on the debate stage in Nashville.
The series is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.
SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com/.
Watch a preview here:
Photo Credit: T.J. Kirkpatrick/SHOWTIME
Related Articles View More TV Stories