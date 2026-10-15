THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to Arrive on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook
The film, directed by Andrew Adamson and starring Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, and Liam Neeson, won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Makeup.
The award-winning fantasy epic, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, makes its debut on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code SteelBook on December 15, featuring stunning all-new packaging for collectors and fans alike.
Based on the acclaimed 1950 novel by C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Andrew Adamson and stars Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, and Liam Neeson. The film is the first installment in the popular The Chronicles of Narnia series and, upon its theatrical debut, became the second highest-grossing film domestically in 2005 and the third highest-grossing movie worldwide. The film went on to win an Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup in 2006, while also earning nominations for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.
The timeless adventure follows four siblings who play a game of hide-and-seek and wind up entering a magical land. Once there, they discover a world inhabited by beasts, dwarfs, and giants and find themselves in a battle to defeat a witch.
Film Synopsis
Prepare to enter another world when Walt Disney Pictures and Walden Media present C.S. Lewis' timeless and beloved adventure. With stunningly realistic special effects, you'll experience the exploits of Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter, four siblings who find the world of Narnia through a magical wardrobe while playing a game of 'hide-and-seek' at the country estate of a mysterious professor. Once there, the children discover a charming, once peaceful land inhabited by talking beasts, dwarfs, fauns, centaurs, and giants that has been turned into a world of eternal winter by the evil White Witch, Jadis. Aided by the wise and magnificent lion Aslan, the children lead Narnia into a spectacular climactic battle to be free of the Witch's glacial powers forever!
Bonus Features*
Creatures, Lands & Legends:
Creatures of the World
Explore Narnia 3-D Map
Audio Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Stars
Audio Commentary with the Filmmakers
*Bonus features vary by product and retailer
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...