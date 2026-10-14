James McAvoy Opens Up About His GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Win

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James McAvoy sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss his win on 'The Great British Baking Show,' giving Barrymore a rundown of how the competition played out for him.

The conversation also turned to McAvoy's newest film, 'California Schemin',' as the actor used the appearance to talk through the project alongside the baking show discussion.

The segment included a lighter moment built around audience participation, with McAvoy asked to guess what was underneath a kilt worn by a man named Ross, part of a game offering a prize to one audience member depending on the outcome of McAvoy's guess.

The appearance paired McAvoy's reflections on the baking competition with a look at his current film work, giving viewers both a personal anecdote and a glimpse at what he has coming up with 'California Schemin'.'

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