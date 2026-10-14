James McAvoy Painted His Nails to Impress His Kid

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James McAvoy sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to describe an attempt to win over his child by painting his own nails, an effort that, according to McAvoy, has not quite landed the way he hoped.

The conversation gave McAvoy room to recount the nail-painting story in detail, framing it as a parenting moment that did not go according to plan. Barrymore and McAvoy traded the kind of back-and-forth typical of the segment, with McAvoy walking through what prompted the gesture and how his child actually reacted.

Beyond the nail polish story, McAvoy also discussed his work on the film 'California Schemin,' giving Barrymore and viewers a sense of what the project involved and what it has been like for him on set. The film talk gave the appearance a second focus alongside the family anecdote that opened the segment.

The pairing of a personal parenting story with a look at current film work gave the sit-down two distinct threads, one centered on home life and the other on McAvoy's ongoing career.

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