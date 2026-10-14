James McAvoy Wore an Eye Patch on Set After Stress-Induced Illness
The actor describes how pressure from double duty on set affected his health during filming.
James McAvoy sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss his latest film, 'California Schemin',' revealing that stress tied to working as both director and actor on the project led to a health issue that forced him to wear an eye patch during the shoot.
McAvoy spoke candidly about the dual pressure of taking on directing duties while also acting in the film, telling Barrymore how the demands of both roles at once contributed to the stress-induced illness that affected his eye.
The conversation centered on how McAvoy balanced the two jobs during production, giving Barrymore and viewers insight into the physical toll the combined workload took on him while making the film.
Beyond the health discussion, the appearance included a lighter moment in which McAvoy was asked to guess what co-host Ross Mathews had under his kilt, giving one audience member a chance to win a prize as part of the segment.
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