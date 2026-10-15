THE CHOSEN Season Six to Premiere on Prime Video
Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus in the historical drama depicting his final day.
Prime Video and 5&2 Studios unveiled the trailer for Season Six of the global phenomenon The Chosen, premiering on November 15, 2026, in the U.S. and internationally. Featuring six episodes, The Chosen Season Six will debut three episodes on November 15, followed by the release of a weekly episode through December 6. The season will culminate with a stand-alone film coming to theaters on March 12, 2027. In addition to the U.S., the new season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America. The Chosen Seasons One through Five are now streaming on Prime Video.
The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. The Chosen Season Six reveals how Jesus' final hours changed the world forever.
Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.
The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew Him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.
In 2025, Amazon MGM Studios inked a first-look multi-faceted deal with 5&2 Studios. The wide-ranging deal provides streaming rights to the first five seasons of The Chosen, the new unscripted series The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls, The Chosen Adventures, and Joseph of Egypt for Prime Video. The pact also includes theatrical and streaming rights to The Chosen's upcoming final two seasons, which will follow the crucifixion (Season Six) and the resurrection (Season Seven). Lionsgate handles global distribution for The Chosen and The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...