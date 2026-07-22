THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS to Launch on Prime Video

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Prime Video has released the official trailer and key art for THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS, a six-episode series set to premiere August 9, 2026, with all episodes available at launch across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the UK, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The series follows adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls as he takes cast members and creator of THE CHOSEN — including Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Luke Dimyan, and series creator and executive producer DALLAS Jenkins — through rugged wilderness environments including Utah's Castle Valley and Canyonlands, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest, where the group jumps from planes, scales cliffs, and navigates challenging terrain while engaging in conversations about faith and spirituality. All six episodes are directed by Robert Austin Vanover, and the series is produced by 5&2 Studios alongside The Natural Studios and Workerbee.

Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Noah James (Andrew), Luke Dimyan (Judas), and series creator and executive producer DALLAS Jenkins trade the set for the wilderness as they leap from planes, scale cliffs, eat scorpions, zipline over canyons, and navigate some of the country's most rugged terrain under the guidance of renowned adventurer Bear Grylls.

For decades, Bear has survived dangerous expeditions around the globe, anchored by his faith in Jesus. Now he's taking the stars of the global hit series on missions into the unknown. Across challenging environments ranging from Utah's Castle Valley and Canyonlands to the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest, Bear pushes his guests beyond their comfort zones while exploring what makes them tick and drawing out deeply personal conversations about faith and spirituality.

In addition to being a renowned adventurer, survivalist, and creator of the nonfiction hit series Man vs. Wild, Running WILD with Bear Grylls, and The Island with Bear Grylls, Bear Grylls is the author of the faith-based bestseller Soul Fuel and the recent The Greatest Story Ever Told — a retelling of the life of Jesus reflecting his own deep faith and Christian beliefs.

THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS is produced by 5&2 Studios, alongside The Natural Studios and Workerbee. Executive producers include Bear Grylls, DALLAS Jenkins, Brad Pelo, Katherine Warnock, Ben Simon, Delbert Shoopman, Ben Mitchell, Rick Murray, Brent Ryan Green, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson. All six episodes are directed by Robert Austin Vanover.

About THE CHOSEN

Season Six of THE CHOSEN will premiere on November 15, 2026, in the U.S. and internationally. The season finale will be a stand-alone theatrical release in spring 2027. In addition to the U.S., the new season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the UK, and Sub-Saharan Africa. THE CHOSEN Seasons One through Five are now streaming on Prime Video.

The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. THE CHOSEN Season Six reveals how Jesus' final hours changed the world forever.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About 5&2 Studios

5&2 Studios connects audiences around the world to stories from THE BIBLE through deeply human, authentic storytelling. Founded by DALLAS Jenkins following the global success of The Chosen, the independent studio produces scripted and unscripted series, animation, and a growing slate of digital content. 5&2 Studios also operates its own distribution, marketing, studio facilities, and consumer products, allowing for a fully integrated approach to storytelling. Learn more at thechosen.tv/5and2studios.

THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS arrives under a broader deal between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios that also brings the first five seasons of THE CHOSEN to Prime Video, along with streaming and theatrical rights to the show's planned final two seasons covering the Crucifixion and Resurrection. Lionsgate handles global distribution for both series.

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