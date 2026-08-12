LUMINISCENCE to Launch at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

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Banijay Americas is bringing its immersive experience LUMINISCENCE to St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, marking the latest expansion of a production that has drawn more than two million visitors worldwide since it began in 2023. The presentation will use 360-degree video mapping to illuminate the cathedral's interior, paired with a live choir, the LUMINISCENCE Orchestra, and narration from Jonathan Roumie, who will share the story of the landmark and its connection to the surrounding community.

'St. Patrick's is a dream we didn't dare articulate when we started LUMINISCENCE three years ago. Our only ambition is to be worthy of what these walls already hold. You've walked past St. Patrick's a thousand times. On October 1st, you'll see it for the first time.' — Romain Sarfati, co-founder of LOTCHI, creator of LUMINISCENCE

Since launching in 2023, LUMINISCENCE, part of Banijay Live, has welcomed more than two million visitors globally, staging more than 20 productions across eight countries, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, and the United States. Created by LOTCHI, part of Banijay Live, LUMINISCENCE New York City is a part of Banijay Americas' growing international footprint, illuminating some of the world's most remarkable sacred and historic spaces through music, storytelling, and digital artistry.

Roumie, best known for his roles in THE CHOSEN and SOLO MIO, states, 'As a born-and-raised New Yorker, St. Patrick's Cathedral has always been a hallowed icon of faith, architecture, and New York itself. Amidst the noisy grind of the city that refuses to sleep, one can find stillness, beauty, and peace among its graceful Gothic arches. I'm honored to lend my voice to LUMINISCENCE and help share the story of this extraordinary cathedral.'

'Jonathan Roumie was the natural choice to lend his voice to LUMINISCENCE at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. His ability to bring authenticity, depth, and humanity to every performance makes him an ideal creative partner for an experience that invites audiences to step inside the story in a deeply meaningful way. We're building on an audience that already has a strong connection to this remarkable experience while creating a new way for them to engage with it. It's a testament to the extraordinary work of our creative and production teams, and we're excited to continue expanding immersive storytelling,' said Ben Samek, CEO of Banijay Americas.

Widely considered the most iconic church in North America, St. Patrick's is the largest Gothic Revival Catholic cathedral in North America. Located on 5th Ave in between 50th and 51st, the cathedral is a New York City designated landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

'St. Patrick's isn't just a spectacular venue, it's a place where generations of New Yorkers have gathered to celebrate and to hope,' said Romain Sarfati, co-founder of LOTCHI, creator of LUMINISCENCE. 'Every element of our show, the choir, the orchestra, the projections at the millimeter, is designed with that weight in mind. We're not adding light to St. Patrick's. We're helping it reveal what's already there.'

Completed in 1878 after two decades of construction delayed by the Civil War, St. Patrick's Cathedral was the vision of Archbishop John Hughes, who pursued a cathedral worthy of New York's growing Catholic community even as critics dismissed the then-remote uptown site as 'Hughes' Folly.' Designed by architect James Renwick Jr. in the Gothic Revival style and clad in white marble, the cathedral's twin spires were added in 1888, rising more than 330 feet above Fifth Avenue. Consecrated in 1910, St. Patrick's has since welcomed popes, presidents, and millions of New Yorkers and visitors each year, and remains the seat of the Archdiocese of New York and one of the nation's most recognized symbols of faith and architecture.

'Saint Patrick's Cathedral is truly 'America's Parish Church' and one of the best known and well-loved Catholic Churches in the world. At the same time, it uniquely belongs to every New Yorker who has ever come here to pray, celebrate, find a moment of peace, or simply to marvel at its beauty,' said Archbishop Ronald Hicks, Archbishop of New York. 'We are grateful for partners like LUMINISCENCE who share our commitment to caring for this historic space and inviting new generations to encounter it, be uplifted, and give glory to God - including the organ that has filled this Cathedral with music for nearly a century and that we are committed to preserving for a century more.'

St. Patrick's Cathedral comes alive with music every day of the year through its historic pipe organs, built by George Kilgren & Son and dedicated in 1928 and 1930. The largest of these instruments - the Gallery Organ - is home to more than 7,500 pipes. Since its dedication, it has been played an average of 60 hours each week, 365 days a year, filling the Cathedral with approximately 300,000 hours of music. Now approaching a century of service, the Gallery Organ is undergoing a multi-year renovation by Casavant Freres. Proceeds from LUMINISCENCE will support Renew the Living Voices: The Kilgen Organ Campaign, helping preserve the Cathedral's extraordinary musical legacy for generations to come.

Fr. Enrique Salvo, Rector of St. Patrick's Cathedral states, 'We are eager to welcome guests to see LUMINISCENCE, experience the presence of God and embrace the beauty of light, sacred music and the remarkable story of the spiritual legacy of the Cathedral. We want all to feel at home and welcome in our Church for this experience.'

Event Details

The event opens to the public on October 1, 2026. Performances run on select dates through the end of 2026, and include dates with LUMINISCENCE Live Plus (live choir and orchestra) or LUMINISCENCE (recorded music and voice over). Ticket prices vary depending on type of experience. More information can be found at luminiscence.com/new-york.

St. Patrick's Cathedral, located on Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st streets, is a New York City landmark and a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. LUMINISCENCE, created by LOTCHI as part of Banijay Live, has staged more than 20 productions across eight countries, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, and the United States.

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