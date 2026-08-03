Photos: THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD with Bear Grylls to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video is set to premiere THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH Bear Grylls, a series that sends cast members of the historical drama THE CHOSEN into rugged outdoor terrain under the guidance of survivalist Bear Grylls. The series follows Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, and Luke Dimyan, along with THE CHOSEN creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins, as they take on physical challenges across Utah's Castle Valley and Canyonlands, along with the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest.





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