THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW is Heading to Streaming

All 11 seasons of one of the most acclaimed and influential TV series of all-time, and the winner of 25 Emmy® Awards, "The Carol Burnett Show," will be available for viewing on streaming platforms in June and Shout! Factory TV will be celebrating the release with a weekend-long marathon May 30 and 31! The marathon can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, YouTube, Redbox, Vizio, Pluto TV, IMDb, and STIRR. Viewers will also be able to chat live on Shout! Factory TV's Twitch channel and the Shout! Factory Youtube channel, and answer trivia questions on Twitter @ShoutFactoryTV.

Many of the episodes included in the streaming release will be available to watch for the first time since the original broadcast, more than 40 years ago. The comedy legend worked with Shout! Factory to find the long-lost masters of these episodes. Now, for the ultimate binge experience, fans will be able to watch all of the show's episodes and see the evolution of key characters and sketches.

Carol Burnett and her star cast of Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, and Lyle Waggoner were among the originators of the sketch comedy format. Cited as one of the best TV shows of all time by TV Guide, Entertainment Weekly, TIME, Rolling Stone, and others, "The Carol Burnett Show" was coming to the end of its 11-year run just as "Saturday Night Live" was starting in 1975.

