THE BOY WHO STOLE BILLIONS? to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video has released the premiere date and key art for the upcoming docuseries THE BOY WHO STOLE BILLIONS? The series delves into one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history with unprecedented access and exclusive firsthand accounts from Sam Bankman-Fried himself from prison. All three episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 30, 2026.

At 30, Sam Bankman-Fried ran a $32 billion crypto empire until he was convicted of stealing $8 billion in customer funds, one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. For the first time, he tells his story from prison in this riveting three-part docuseries. Was it fraud, or did his risky bets simply spiral out of control? With never before seen interviews from those who built FTX with him, the series probes SBF's pressure-cooker world, inner circle, and complicated relationship with his CEO and former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison.

'Our exclusive access to Sam Bankman-Fried and the central figures in his life gave us a unique opportunity to tell this story with greater depth and nuance,' said Ben Silverman, co-CEO of Propagate Content. 'The result is a series that will surprise many, bringing audiences closer to the people behind the headlines and opening up Sam's world in ways it has never been seen before.'

'I've been Interviewing Sam Bankman-Fried for nearly three years, which allowed us to explore this story with a level of intimacy and perspective rarely possible,' said Nanette Burstein, Director and Executive Producer. 'Together with the participation of those closest to him, it has resulted in a series that challenges what people think they know and reveals a far more complex picture than the headlines ever could.'

Directed by Nanette Burstein, THE BOY WHO STOLE BILLIONS? is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Propagate and West Buttermilk. Nanette Burstein, Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, Drew Buckley, Isabel San Vargas, Taylor Levin and James Packer will serve as executive producers.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.





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