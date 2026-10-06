THE BOY WHO STOLE BILLIONS? to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video has announced a new docuseries, The Boy Who Stole Billions?, which delves into one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history with exclusive interviews from crypto FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The three-part docuseries from Propagate will premiere in November, with all three episodes available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

At 30, Sam Bankman-Fried ran a $32 billion crypto empire until he was convicted of stealing $8 billion in customer funds, one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. For the first time, he tells his story from prison in this riveting three-part docuseries. Was it fraud, or did his risky bets simply spiral out of control? With never before seen interviews from those who built FTX with him, the series probes SBF's pressure-cooker world, inner circle, and complicated relationship with his CEO and former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison.

The Boy Who Stole Billions? is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Propagate and West Buttermilk with Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, Drew Buckley, Isabel San Vargas, Taylor Levin, Nanette Burstein and James Packer serving as executive producers.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

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