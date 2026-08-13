THE ALTRUISTS Sets Netflix Premiere Date, First-Look Photos Debut

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Netflix has set a premiere date for THE ALTRUISTS and released first-look photos from the upcoming series, which stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle. The show is set to debut exclusively on Netflix.

The series premieres November 19, only on Netflix.

'From the very beginning, I was so fascinated by both Sam's and Caroline's real stories. Those are both characters who I could not have possibly made up had I tried — I'm not nearly a good enough writer to create characters as fascinating as either Sam Bankman-Fried or Caroline Ellison…This form [of storytelling] allowed us to tell not just a kind of headline version of the story, but to tell what we believed was the much more fascinating, intimate, personal, deeply heartbreaking story of these two people.' —Writer/Creator/Showrunner/EP GRAHAM MOORE

'I think viewers will find our deeply intimate story of these two individuals with morally conflicted motives fascinating, and will ultimately have a better understanding of why they did what they did.' —Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer Jacqueline Hoyt

About The Altruists

Logline: The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.

Format: 8 Episodes

Writer/Creator/Showrunner/EP: GRAHAM MOORE

Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jacqueline Hoyt

Directors: James Ponsoldt (101), Kyle Patrick Alvarez (102, 103), Mairzee Almas (104, 105), GRAHAM MOORE (106), Silver Tree (107, 108)

Executive Producers: GRAHAM MOORE, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barack and Michelle Obama, Jessie Dicovitsky and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground Productions, Scoop Wasserstein for New York Magazine/Vox Media Studios, Tonia Davis, James Ponsoldt, Lauren Morelli and Julia Garner.

Inspired by the New York Magazine articles written by: Kevin T. Dugan and Jen Wieczner

Series Regulars: Julia Garner (Caroline Ellison), Anthony Boyle (Sam Bankman-Fried), Alex Lawther (Sam Trabucco), Karan Soni (Nishad Singh), Naomi Okada (Claire Watanabe), Madison Hu (Constance Wang), Matt Rife (Ryan Salame), Eugene Young (Gary Wang)

Additional Cast: Paul Reiser (Joe Bankman), Robin Weigert (Barbara Fried), Maddie Hasson (Lauren Remington Platt), Marianna Phung (Lily Zhang), Jennifer Grey (Sara Fisher Ellison), Terry Chen (CZ), William Mapother (Dr. George Lerner), Jack Greenlees (Will MacAskill), Hudson Williams (Duncan Rheingans-Yoo), Elizabeth Adams (Hannah Miller), Hannah Galway (Lucy), Donald Heng (Hot Steve), David James Lewis (Bill), Jasmine Lukuku (Valerie)

Additional details and exclusive quotes from the co-showrunners of THE ALTRUISTS are available on Tudum.com, Netflix's official companion site.

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