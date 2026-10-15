THE BEEKEEPER 2 Trailer Released With Jason Statham

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A trailer has been released for THE BEEKEEPER 2, the sequel to the 2024 action film, starring Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons.

The film is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn. Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in THE BEEKEEPER 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

THE BEEKEEPER 2 is only in theaters January 15, 2027.

Credits

Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto

Screenplay by: Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn

Story by: Kurt Wimmer

Based on Characters Created by: Kurt Wimmer

Produced By: Jason Statham, Chris Long, p.g.a., Kurt Wimmer

Executive Producers: Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Rachael Cole, David Ayer

Co-Producers: Anthony M. Scott, Spencer Ela, Asa Sims

Cast: Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 01 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me