THE BEEKEEPER 2 Trailer Released With Jason Statham
Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the sequel reunites Statham with writers Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn.
A trailer has been released for THE BEEKEEPER 2, the sequel to the 2024 action film, starring Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons.
The film is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn. Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in THE BEEKEEPER 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.
THE BEEKEEPER 2 is only in theaters January 15, 2027.
Credits
Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto
Screenplay by: Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn
Story by: Kurt Wimmer
Based on Characters Created by: Kurt Wimmer
Produced By: Jason Statham, Chris Long, p.g.a., Kurt Wimmer
Executive Producers: Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Rachael Cole, David Ayer
Co-Producers: Anthony M. Scott, Spencer Ela, Asa Sims
Cast: Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons
Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language
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