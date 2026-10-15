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THE BEEKEEPER 2 Trailer Released With Jason Statham

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the sequel reunites Statham with writers Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn.

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THE BEEKEEPER 2 Trailer Released With Jason Statham

A trailer has been released for THE BEEKEEPER 2, the sequel to the 2024 action film, starring Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons.

The film is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn. Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in THE BEEKEEPER 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

THE BEEKEEPER 2 is only in theaters January 15, 2027.

Credits

Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto

Screenplay by: Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn

Story by: Kurt Wimmer

Based on Characters Created by: Kurt Wimmer

Produced By: Jason Statham, Chris Long, p.g.a., Kurt Wimmer

Executive Producers: Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Rachael Cole, David Ayer

Co-Producers: Anthony M. Scott, Spencer Ela, Asa Sims

Cast: Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi with Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language

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