MUTINY Tickets Now on Sale as Jason Statham Action Film Debuts Clip
A new clip and behind-the-scenes footage highlight the R-rated action film's stunt work.
Tickets have gone on sale for MUTINY, an upcoming action film starring Jason Statham, according to a new release from the production. The R-rated film, which runs 95 minutes, is being promoted with a newly released clip described as showcasing a car drifting sequence, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the production's stunt work.
Film Details
Genre: Action
Rating: R for strong/bloody violence, and language
Runtime: 95 minutes
U.S. Release Date: August 21, 2026
Directed by: Jean-François Richet
Written by: Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis
Produced by: Marc Butan, Jason Statham
Cast: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester
Synopsis
In MUTINY, after witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss' death only to discover an international conspiracy.
Lionsgate presents, a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production.