 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MUTINY Tickets Now on Sale as Jason Statham Action Film Debuts Clip

A new clip and behind-the-scenes footage highlight the R-rated action film's stunt work.

By:
MUTINY Tickets Now on Sale as Jason Statham Action Film Debuts Clip

Tickets have gone on sale for MUTINY, an upcoming action film starring Jason Statham, according to a new release from the production. The R-rated film, which runs 95 minutes, is being promoted with a newly released clip described as showcasing a car drifting sequence, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the production's stunt work.

Film Details

Genre: Action

Rating: R for strong/bloody violence, and language

Runtime: 95 minutes

U.S. Release Date: August 21, 2026

Directed by: Jean-François Richet

Written by: Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis

Produced by: Marc Butan, Jason Statham

Cast: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester

Synopsis

In MUTINY, after witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss' death only to discover an international conspiracy.

Lionsgate presents, a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets