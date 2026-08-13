MUTINY: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis Star in New Clip and BTS Footage

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lionsgate has released new behind-the-scenes footage, soundbites, and a clip from MUTINY, an upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham and Annabelle Wallis. The film follows Cole Reed, played by Statham, who boards a cargo ship seeking revenge after witnessing his boss's murder and being framed for the crime, only to uncover an international conspiracy.

Film Details

Genre: Action

Rating: R for strong/bloody violence, and language

Runtime: 95 minutes

U.S. Release Date: August 21, 2026

Directed by: Jean-François Richet

Written by: Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis

Produced by: Marc Butan, Jason Statham

Cast: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester

Synopsis: In MUTINY, after witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss' death only to discover an international conspiracy.

Lionsgate presents, a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production.

MUTINY is directed by Jean-François Richet from a script by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, and also stars Roland Møller and Adrian Lester. The film is produced by Marc Butan and Jason Statham as a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production presented by Lionsgate.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...