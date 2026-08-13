MUTINY: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis Star in New Clip and BTS Footage
Roland Møller and Adrian Lester also star in the Jean-François Richet-directed thriller.
Lionsgate has released new behind-the-scenes footage, soundbites, and a clip from MUTINY, an upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham and Annabelle Wallis. The film follows Cole Reed, played by Statham, who boards a cargo ship seeking revenge after witnessing his boss's murder and being framed for the crime, only to uncover an international conspiracy.
Film Details
Genre: Action
Rating: R for strong/bloody violence, and language
Runtime: 95 minutes
U.S. Release Date: August 21, 2026
Directed by: Jean-François Richet
Written by: Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis
Produced by: Marc Butan, Jason Statham
Cast: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester
Synopsis: In MUTINY, after witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss' death only to discover an international conspiracy.
Lionsgate presents, a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production.
MUTINY is directed by Jean-François Richet from a script by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, and also stars Roland Møller and Adrian Lester. The film is produced by Marc Butan and Jason Statham as a MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace production presented by Lionsgate.