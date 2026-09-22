MUTINY to Arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD
Jason Statham stars alongside Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester in the action thriller directed by Jean-François Richet.
MUTINY will arrive on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), Blu-ray (+ Digital), DVD, and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook November 3 from Lionsgate. MUTINY stars Jason Statham (The Beekeeper), Annabelle Wallis (TV's 'Peaky Blinders'), Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde), and Adrian Lester (The Day After Tomorrow). Written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-François Richet. Produced by Marc Butan and Jason Statham.
From director Jean-François Richet (Plane), the intense action-thriller Mutiny stars Jason Statham as former Royal Marine commando Cole Reed. After witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Reed boards a cargo ship as a stowaway in search of answers. As the ship's crew of former mercenaries closes in, Reed launches a one-man crusade to avenge his boss's death, only to uncover an international conspiracy. Also starring Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Roland Møller (Skyscraper), and Adrian Lester (The Day After Tomorrow).
On November 3, MUTINY will be available for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray (+ Digital), and $29.96 on DVD.
Also on November 3, MUTINY will be available for $34.99 as a 4K UHD (+ Blu-ray + Digital) Combo SteelBook, exclusively available at Amazon.
Cast
Jason Statham — The Beekeeper, The Expendables franchise, Fast & Furious franchise
Annabelle Wallis — Annabelle, Malignant, TV's 'Peaky Blinders'
Roland Møller — Atomic Blonde, The Commuter
and Adrian Lester — The Day After Tomorrow, TV's 'The Sandman'
Program Information
Year of Production: 2026
Title Copyright: Mutiny © 2025 Mutiny Film Holdings, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: R for strong/bloody violence, and language
Genre: Action, Thriller
Feature Run Time: 95 minutes
Closed Captions: No
Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH
4K Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 (2.00:1) Presentation
4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 (2.00:1) Presentation
BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio
DVD Format: 16x9 (2.00:1) Presentation
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio
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