THE ADDAMS FAMILY Available on Digital 12/24 & Blu-ray and DVD 1/2

Everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family is back in the "frighteningly funny and fresh" (Rosie Knight, IGN) animated feature film, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, arriving on Digital December 24, 2019 and on Blu-ray™️, DVD and On Demand January 21, 2020 from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The very first full-length animated film about the eccentric and unconventional family,THE ADDAMS FAMILY on Blu-ray™️, DVD and Digital showcase the wonderfully weird world of the Addams family with a variety of exclusive bonus features not seen in theaters including deleted and extended scenes, an interactive charades game with Thing, behind-the-scenes footage, music lyric videos and more! Filled with wildly funny moments and a fresh take on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY celebrates the uniqueness of every family and delivers spooky fun all year long.

From directors Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party, "Thomas & Friends"), THE ADDAMS FAMILY boasts a star-studded voice cast including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Charlize Theron (Long Shot, Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, The 5th Wave), Finn Wolfhard (It, "Stranger Things"), Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), music icon Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club) and Allison Janney (Minions, I, Tonya). THE ADDAMS FAMILY was recently nominated for two Annie Awards™ including "Best Character Design - Feature" and "Best Production Design - Feature."

Get ready to snap your ﬁngers! The Addams Family is back in their ﬁrst animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, THE ADDAMS FAMILY redeﬁnes what it means to be a good neighbor.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL:

Deleted and Extended Scenes*

Welcome to the Family* - In this combined Making of/Character Profiles, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of The Addams Family about how the film came about, the animation process and insight into the characters.

Life of a Scene* - From black & white storyboards and layouts to animation and lighting, follow along with filmmakers as they bring to life a scene from the movie.

Charades with Thing* - There's nothing quite like a game of Charades with your friends. But what happens when the person giving the clues isn't exactly a person? What if he's just... a hand? On talent day, stars of the film are invited to play Charades with Thing. Talent goes head-to-head, competing to see who can guess Thing's clues. Graphics reveal the answers and keep score for each player.

Addams Family Throwback

"Haunted Heart" Lyric Video - performed by Christina Aguilera

"My Family" Lyric Video - performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia & Snoop Dogg

* Never-before-seen bonus content





