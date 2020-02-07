TBS To Air Every Episode of FRIENDS Starting Feb. 10

Starting Monday, February 10 through Friday, March 6, every episode of Friends will air on the network and livestream on the TBS app, weekdays from 10:00am - 4:00pm. This month-long marathon will start with episode 1 and go all the way through episode 236.



As a complement to the "from the beginning" linear marathon, TBS has curated an experience for fans by offering the best of the series on their digital platforms for all 4 weeks. For the first time ever, each week a new batch of 15 episodes will be made available for the duration of the week.



As the go-to destination for the series, WarnerMedia is bringing you all of your Friendswhen you need them most.

Follow along with us on Twitter as we live tweet every episode on @tbsnetwork.





