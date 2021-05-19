TBS & TNT Launch FRONT ROW Service

Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia and Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV TODAY announced the launch of Front Row on TBS and Front Row on TNT, new premium content destinations that will be presented with limited commercial interruption and feature select Max Original series and key TBS and TNT content. Building on the already robust offering of Originals, Sports, and top-tiered acquired movies and series, these new franchises add a linear window of Max Originals that provides viewers with more premium content.

Beginning this summer, TBS and TNT will broadcast Max Original acclaimed fan favorites: "Love Life," "Close Enough," "12 Dates of Christmas," "Titans" and "Class Action Park." In addition, the first season of "The Flight Attendant," which reached 1.6 million viewers during its premiere sneak-peek in November 2020 on TBS, will be available to watch on TBS in 2022 ahead of its second season premiere on HBO Max.

Select TNT content including "Rich People Problems" (working title), Cody and Brandi Rhodes' "Rhodes to the Top," "Claws" and "Snowpiercer," will also be offered to consumers with limited commercials as part of the enhanced premium viewing experience. TBS content to be announced at a later date.

"'Front Row' is a great example of the strength of WarnerMedia's broad distribution, moving with consumers," said Goncalves. "We know viewers discover content in a variety of ways, and with 'Front Row' we are giving more of them an opportunity to encounter our groundbreaking Max Originals. To put it simply, we're growing audience. That's valuable to each and every one of our partners from distributors to brands."

"Our first consideration is the consumer experience, and we are always thinking of ways to innovate upon, experiment with, and improve that experience," said Weitz. "'Front Row' is a sure way to continue to reward the 215 million people who invited us into their homes in 2020 by enabling the great shows on HBO Max to be added to our vast content offerings in a way that has fewer interruptions but adds power and focus to those advertising partners that are also invested in being consumer-first. It's win/win for our fans and our advertisers."