TBS' GO-BIG SHOW Presents Snoop Dogg's Virtual New Year's Eve Special

Presented by TBS' "Go-Big Show" which premieres on January 7, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg goes BIG on New Year's Eve with a one-of-a-kind live virtual celebration from his Compound. Fans are invited to join Snoop, Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes as they roast 2020 and dance into the new year, featuring music by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck and a special sword-swallowing stunt performed by "Go-Big Show" contestant Andrew Stanton.

Additionally, virtual party-goers will tour Snoop's Compound, including his lavish basketball court, futuristic recording studio, fabulous Doggyland casino and jam-packed arcade room. Several of Snoop's illustrious peers will also pop by to participate in the party for impromptu performances and more. Production of the special will be in accordance with LA County's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. In support of the event, TBS will make a donation to the Snoop Youth Football League.

"Go-Big Show" is the most extreme talent show ever that will bring you to the edge of your seat. With jaw-dropping acts so big only a coliseum could hold them, the series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Bert Kreischer hosts "Go-Big Show" with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW's Cody Rhodes. In consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts, the series was produced at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff operated under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production. "Go-Big Show" will air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 7 on TBS.

