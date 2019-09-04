TBS Cancels THE DETOUR After Four Seasons
Variety reports that family comedy "The Detour" has been canceled at TBS. The series starred Jason Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Caroll, and Danielle Pineda; Jones created the show with Samantha Bee.
The August 20 season four finale will serve as the series finale.
The series was described as a comedy about a family roadtrip that somehow goes horribly, horribly wrong.
Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti recurred in season three of the comedy.
Watch a trailer for the final season of "The Detour" here:
Read the original story on Variety.