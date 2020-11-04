TAMRON HALL Grows by Double Digits to Post-Season Highs

During the week of Oct. 19, 2020, “Tamron Hall” soared over the prior week by 29% in Households.

During the week of Oct. 19, 2020, "Tamron Hall" soared over the prior week by 29% in Households (0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating), 18% in Total Viewers (1.232 million vs. 1.045 million) and 33% with Women 25-54 (0.4 rating vs. 0.3 rating) to deliver its strongest performance of the season. In fact, "Tamron Hall" scored its highest-rated week since May in Households and its most-watched week since April - since the weeks of 5/25/20 and 4/27/20, respectively. In addition, "Tamron Hall" delivered the largest weekly gains of any Syndicated talk show in Households (+29%) and Women 25-54 (+33%).

The week of Oct. 19 featured conversations with GRAMMY®-winning singer Brandy and her brother, Ray J; Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse; Derek Hough on his "Dancing with the Stars" homecoming; former SNL actor Jay Pharoah; and Willie and Christina Geist. The show also explored remarkable stories of sole survivors who are using their second chances to help others, unique jobs, and a special Make-A-Wish surprise.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 10/19/20 and 10/12/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

