TAMRON HALL Builds for the 2nd Straight Week in Total Viewers to a 6-Week High

“Tamron Hall” placed among the week’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.8 rating ‒ No. 4 tie).

Mar. 07, 2023  

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, "Tamron Hall" built for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (1.144 million vs. 1.139 million) to hit a 6-week high ― since the week of 1/9/23.

"Tamron Hall" grew year over year for the 19th week in a row in Total Viewers, soaring by 28% over the year-ago week (1.144 million vs. 894,000 on w/o 2/21/22). In addition, "Tamron Hall" improved over the same week last year in both Households (+33% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (+50% - 0.3 rating vs. 0.2 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the comparable weeks last season by 10% in Total Viewers (1.057 million vs. 961,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating ‒ No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Photo: Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira*



