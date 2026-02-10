Sundance Favorite I WANT YOUR SEX Acquired for 2026 Theatrical Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to Sundance Film Festival hit I Want Your Sex in a competitive 7-figure deal. The latest from New Queer Cinema pioneer Gregg Araki, the film stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, and will be released theatrically by Magnolia later this year.

Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs also star.

Araki’s 12th feature, I Want Your Sex, tells the story of Elliot (Hoffman), a kind-hearted if unmotivated twentysomething whose fantasies quickly come true when he lands a job with renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde).

When Erika breaks down office boundaries and takes Elliot on as her sexual muse and subordinate, their sexually charged relationship makes him question his own desires, boundaries, and relationships with his uptight girlfriend (Charli XCX) and repressed roommate (Wonders).

“I Want Your Sex is a WILD romp that represents all the reasons we love going to the movies,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “As huge fans of Gregg Araki, we’re thrilled to unleash his widest theatrical release yet and Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman’s insanely GREAT PERFORMANCES on the masses.”

﻿“I am over the moon and so grateful for the incredible reception at Sundance and Magnolia’s unadulterated passion for I Want Your Sex,” said Araki. “This has been a pure LABOR OF LOVE from day one and everyone at Magnolia is as pumped and excited as I am to get the film out there for audiences across the country to enjoy, react to and talk about.”

Black Bear presents in association with Desperate Pictures. A Gregg Araki movie. Directed by Gregg Araki, and written by Karley Sciortino & Araki, I Want Your Sex is produced by Araki, p.g.a., Seth Caplan, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Courtney L. Cunniff, p.g.a., Karley Sciortino. Co-producers are Beau J. Genot, Ezra Venetos, Tom Lee. Executive producers are Joanne Roberts Wiles, John Friedberg, Andrew Golov. The film was produced and fully financed by Black Bear, which also handled international sales.