Suki Waterhouse Performs New Track 'Weirdo' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The musical guest slot gave the singer a national television platform for her latest song.
Suki Waterhouse brought her song 'Weirdo' to a national television audience with a live performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The musical guest segment gave the studio audience, and viewers watching at home, a chance to hear the track performed in full as part of the late-night program's lineup.
The performance centered entirely on the song itself, with Waterhouse taking the stage to deliver 'Weirdo' without a accompanying sit-down interview segment as part of this appearance. The track served as the sole focus of her visit to the show.
Viewers who missed the broadcast can revisit the performance through the show's streaming availability on Peacock, where episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon are made available following their initial airing.
The appearance marks another entry in the string of musical guest performances that have aired on the program, offering artists a platform to present new material directly to a broad television audience.
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