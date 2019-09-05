Submissions Are Now Open for THE 24th ANNUAL ART DIRECTORS GUILD AWARDS

Television and feature film submissions for the Art Directors Guild (ADG) 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards are now open online. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, returning to the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown.

The 2019-2020 timeline for the ADG Awards is:

• Submissions Open at www.adg.org

• Submissions Close

• Online Voting for Nominations

Begins

• Online Voting for Nominations Closes

• Nominations Announced

• Final Online Voting Begins

• Final Online Voting Ends

• Winners Announced at ADG Awards

Gala

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Monday, November 18, 2019



Friday, December 6, 2019, 5 PM (PST)

Monday, December 9, 2019

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Thursday, January 30, 2020, 5 PM (PST)

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Scott Moses ADG. ADG Awards are open only to productions, when made within the U.S., by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.



Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories