Streaming Service and Digital Movie Theater Showcases Black And Brown Content

ABFF PLAY is a new pay-per-view streaming service and digital movie theater platform from creator/producers Jeff and Nicole Friday.

A showcase for Black and Brown content, culture and creativity, ABFF PLAY is a new Pay-Per-View streaming service and digital movie theater platform from American Black Film Festival (ABFF) creator/producers Jeff and Nicole Friday, under the auspices of their newly formed company Streamland USA LLC. It will launch as the platform host for the first online edition of ABFF, August 21, 2020 at abffplay.com.

ABFF PLAY will offer transactional video on demand rentals of premium independent films, as well as live-streamed PPV events that include stand-up comedy specials, stage plays, concerts, virtual conferences and online film festivals. With its hybrid, ad-supported model, ABFF PLAY will also be able to offer free exclusive coverage from ABFF events, award-winning short films and sponsor-supported original content including web series, podcasts and other branded entertainment.

"Our goal is to create an alternative distribution outlet that will empower independent film filmmakers, artists and live event producers by giving them the opportunity to monetize their projects in a virtual environment," said Jeff Friday, CEO, Streamland USA, LLC.

Already committed to the ABFF PLAY platform are the Social Justice Now Film Festival, October 21-25, and the Black Hollywood Comedy Nights a four part Pay-Per-View series executive produced by Jeff Friday and hosted by comedian/writer Chris Spencer (Creator of BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood). featuring top Black and Brown stand-up comedians. The first show of the series will be streamed live from Los Angeles on December 12.

