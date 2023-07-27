Steven Spielberg to be Honored at LMGI Awards

The gala will be on August 26, 2023, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 1 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 2 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 3 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
Video: First Look at 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4: THE REUNION' Music Video From Final Season of Photo 4 Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video

Steven Spielberg to be Honored at LMGI Awards

Academy Award®-winning director, producer, and writer Steven Spielberg, the master storyteller and legendary pioneer of the modern blockbuster motion picture, will be honored with the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 10th  Annual LMGI Awards gala on August 26, 2023, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

Spielberg's influence has inspired generations of creatives, acknowledging that locations play an indispensable role in the filmmaking process and convey distinct narratives. The announcement was made by LMGI Awards Committee Co-Chairs John Rakich and Robin Citrin. This year also marks the LMGI’s 20th anniversary. 

“Steven Spielberg is a giant in our industry. His work has touched, inspired, and entertained millions of moviegoers and filmmakers from around the world. His films are timeless. and his influence on the motion picture industry is immeasurable. We are so proud to be able to honor him as this year’s Eva Monley Award recipient,” said Rakich.

Steven Spielberg is one of the world's most successful and influential filmmakers, and is currently chairman of Amblin Partners, a corporate descendent of DreamWorks, SKG, which he co-founded in 1994. Among a host of career accolades, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, a Kennedy Center Honoree, a recipient of the Irving G. Thalberg Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 from President Barack Obama.

The Eva Monley Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations. The LMGI Awards recognize outstanding achievement in filmmaking, television, and commercials production worldwide, as well as film commissions. For a list of 2023 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: click here.

As previously announced, Location Scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award. Veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, Proof of Life) will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Creative Coalition will receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award. This year’s awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media.

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities.

We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs.  The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

photo credit: Brian Bowen Smith



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
PAW PATROL & Spinoff RUBBLE & CREW Renewed By Nickelodeon Photo
PAW PATROL & Spinoff RUBBLE & CREW Renewed By Nickelodeon

The Paw Patrol film will feature new voice talents, including Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, James Marsden, Kristen Bell and Finn Lee-Epp

2
Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer

Along with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies. Watch the teaser trailer video now!

3
Video: Apple TV+ Drops INVASION Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Drops INVASION Season Two Trailer

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: Watch the New Trailer for STRAYS Featuring Josh Gad Photo
Video: Watch the New Trailer for STRAYS Featuring Josh Gad

The film features a powerhouse comedic supporting cast, including Grammy winner Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast), Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Emmy nominee Rob Riggle (The Hangover), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jamie Demetriou (The Afterparty) and Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara (Modern Family). Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING