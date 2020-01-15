Steven Soderbergh Signs 3-Year Overall Deal With HBO Max and HBO

Announced today from the stage at the WarnerMedia Television Critics Association (TCA) Day, legendary filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has signed a 3-year deal to develop content for both HBO Max and HBO, which shall be exclusive in all forms of television and a first-look for features.



Soderbergh's first project with HBO Max is the previously announced feature Let Them All Talk starring Oscar®, Emmy®, and Golden Globe® award winner Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies, The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada), Emmy® award winner and Oscar® nominee Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown), Oscar®, Emmy®, and Golden Globe® award winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets Over Broadway), Oscar® and Golden Globe® award nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased) and SAG Award® nominee Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel, Mary Queen of Scots), which tells the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. The film will launch on HBO Max in 2020. Soderbergh has been making films with Warner Bros. Pictures since 2001 and remains a long-time collaborator with HBO.



"This arrangement grew out of talks Michael Sugar and I were having with Sarah Aubrey during the negotiations for Let Them All Talk, and there were four things tractor-beaming me toward this deal: One, I have a history with both HBO and Warner Bros.; two, my definition of a good product, a good process, and a good working culture is shared by the WarnerMedia family; three, the wide range of potential outlets aligns with my range of interests, and four: I get to witness and participate in the building of something new at a very large scale. Oh, and there is a financial aspect, so that's probably five," said Steven Soderbergh.



"Steven is a groundbreaking filmmaker who not only tells unique, irresistible stories, but is also a master of so many genres," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "In many ways, he is the anti-algorithm constantly surprising, never predictable and his career is living proof that one gifted filmmaker can impact our culture again and again. I can't wait for the projects that we're working on together to premiere on HBO Max."



"From Behind the Candelabra, to THE KNICK and Mosaic, we know first-hand that Steven Soderbergh's creative genius knows no bounds," said Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. "An indefatigable innovator, we couldn't be more excited to continue our relationship with Steven and provide a home for his future projects."



The deal was brokered by Michael Sugar of Sugar 23 and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC (Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark).





