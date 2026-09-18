Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Keeps His Promise To Annie In New PARADISE Clip
The scene follows Annie's devastating loss with a quiet vow from Xavier.
Hulu released a new scene from PARADISE centered on Xavier, played by Sterling K. Brown, as he decides to keep a promise made to Annie following what the streamer describes as her heartbreaking loss. The clip stays close to the emotional aftermath of that loss, focusing on Xavier's decision rather than the events that led to it.
The scene keeps its attention on Xavier's resolve, giving Brown a quiet, dramatic moment within the show's post-apocalyptic setting. No additional context is provided about how Annie's loss occurred or what prompted the promise in the first place, with the clip isolating this single beat in the larger story.
PARADISE has continued to roll out individual scenes highlighting different characters navigating life after catastrophe, including moments centered on Annie and Link, played by Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty. A separate clip showed the two sharing a dinner at Graceland with fellow travelers, reflecting on what they miss about life before the world ended, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on the series.
The Xavier scene arrives as PARADISE continues streaming on Hulu, giving viewers the chance to see how the character's promise to Annie plays out within the show's ongoing survival narrative.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...