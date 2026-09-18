Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Keeps His Promise To Annie In New PARADISE Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hulu released a new scene from PARADISE centered on Xavier, played by Sterling K. Brown, as he decides to keep a promise made to Annie following what the streamer describes as her heartbreaking loss. The clip stays close to the emotional aftermath of that loss, focusing on Xavier's decision rather than the events that led to it.

The scene keeps its attention on Xavier's resolve, giving Brown a quiet, dramatic moment within the show's post-apocalyptic setting. No additional context is provided about how Annie's loss occurred or what prompted the promise in the first place, with the clip isolating this single beat in the larger story.

PARADISE has continued to roll out individual scenes highlighting different characters navigating life after catastrophe, including moments centered on Annie and Link, played by Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty. A separate clip showed the two sharing a dinner at Graceland with fellow travelers, reflecting on what they miss about life before the world ended, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on the series.

The Xavier scene arrives as PARADISE continues streaming on Hulu, giving viewers the chance to see how the character's promise to Annie plays out within the show's ongoing survival narrative.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 17 Hrs 27 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link