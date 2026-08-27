UNABOMBER Trailer Debuts With Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay
Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley round out the cast in the Janus Metz-directed film for Netflix.
Netflix has released the official trailer for UNABOMBER, a new film starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay, along with Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley.
The film releases globally on Netflix on September 25, 2026.
Inspired by true events, UNABOMBER follows Ted Kaczynski's (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from 16-year-old Harvard prodigy into the infamous Unabomber. Subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), Kaczynski's troubled past resurfaces decades later when his manhunt, led by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), brings to light the chilling consequences of ambition and isolation.
Creative Team
Director: Janus Metz
Writers: Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves
Producers: Sophie Cassidy for 2.0 Entertainment
Executive Producers: Donald J. Lee, Sam Chalsen, Nelson Greaves
In Association with MRC
Cast
Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, Marc Menchaca