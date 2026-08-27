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UNABOMBER Trailer Debuts With Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay

Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley round out the cast in the Janus Metz-directed film for Netflix.

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UNABOMBER Trailer Debuts With Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay

Netflix has released the official trailer for UNABOMBER, a new film starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay, along with Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley.

The film releases globally on Netflix on September 25, 2026.

Inspired by true events, UNABOMBER follows Ted Kaczynski's (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from 16-year-old Harvard prodigy into the infamous Unabomber. Subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), Kaczynski's troubled past resurfaces decades later when his manhunt, led by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), brings to light the chilling consequences of ambition and isolation.

Creative Team

Director: Janus Metz

Writers: Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves

Producers: Sophie Cassidy for 2.0 Entertainment

Executive Producers: Donald J. Lee, Sam Chalsen, Nelson Greaves

In Association with MRC

Cast

Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, Marc Menchaca

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