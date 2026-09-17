Shailene Woodley And Thomas Doherty Share A Graceland Dinner Scene In PARADISE

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Hulu released a new scene from PARADISE showing Annie, played by Shailene Woodley, and Link, played by Thomas Doherty, sharing a dinner at Graceland with a group of fellow travelers. The clip centers on the characters trading their favorite things about life after the end of the world, turning a quiet meal into a moment of reflection amid the show's post-apocalyptic setting.

The scene keeps its focus on the ensemble gathered around the table, letting the conversation unfold without additional context about how the group arrived at Graceland or what comes immediately before or after the meal. The setting itself, a dinner inside the famed Memphis estate, gives the moment a distinct backdrop within the series' larger story about survival after catastrophe.

The exchange leans on the characters' shared circumstances, with each person at the table offering a personal take on what still feels worth holding onto in a changed world. That framing gives the scene an intimate, character-driven tone rather than one built around plot advancement.

PARADISE is now streaming in full on Hulu, giving viewers the chance to see how the Graceland dinner fits within the broader arc of Annie, Link and the rest of the group's journey.

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