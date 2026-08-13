Photos: HOPE IN THE WATER Season Two to Feature Shailene Woodley, Andrew Zimmern

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PBS has announced that production has begun on season two of HOPE IN THE WATER, the nature docuseries examining efforts to feed a growing global population while protecting freshwater systems and oceans. The three-episode season will bring back Shailene Woodley, Andrew Zimmern and Kristen Kish, with the new episodes set to air on PBS in 2027.

Photo Credit: Kyle Normandin





From four-time James Beard Award and Emmy Award winner Chef Andrew Zimmern and his production company Intuitive Content (MSNBC's 'What's Eating America,' 'Family Dinner,' 'Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen,' 'Feral'), and David E. Kelley, executive advisor to the series, HOPE IN THE WATER follows the people on the front lines of one of the most urgent challenges of our time: feeding a planet of over 8 billion people while supporting the freshwater systems and oceans that make life possible.

The three-episode season, coming to PBS in 2027, traces a single, powerful idea: that the future of food is being written right now, by ordinary people making extraordinary choices. The oceans and freshwater systems are not lost. But they need help — and HOPE IN THE WATER introduces the people who refused to look away.

Season one of HOPE IN THE WATER was met with rave reviews. Forbes noted that it was 'engaging and interesting, and most importantly inspiring,' and The Wall Street Journal called it 'not just fascinating, but upbeat.' Additionally, the 'Farming the Water' episode received an Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage Emmy Award nomination and the series was nominated in the Docuseries Visual Media category as part of the 2025 James Beard Media Awards.

'HOPE IN THE WATER sets out to tell hopeful, solution-driven stories about the future of our oceans and our food. It's evident that these stories resonate, and we're excited to continue the journey with PBS—exploring even more of the people and ideas helping to shape a more sustainable future,' said Kelley.

Returning for season two is celebrated environmental enthusiast and 2026 Emmy Award-nominated actress for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Shailene Woodley, who said, 'From the start, HOPE IN THE WATER has been about elevating the people creating real solutions for our oceans. Continuing this journey with the series feels deeply meaningful, especially as the need for sustainable change grows more urgent. I'm honored to continue to build on the momentum and to keep sharing stories that inspire hope and action for our planet.'

Joining Woodley this season are Emmy and James Beard award-winning chef, television personality and two-time 2026 Emmy Award nominee Andrew Zimmern and three-time Emmy-nominated host of Top Chef, Kristen Kish, earning her third straight nomination for Outstanding Host in 2026.

As part of the larger long-term impact campaign led by the nonprofit Fed by Blue, HOPE IN THE WATER seeks to inspire action around sustainable blue foods. The mission of Fed by Blue is to provide and inspire visionaries, thought leaders, ocean lovers, activists, early adopters, foodies, and consumers with the knowledge and materials to help protect and participate in a responsible blue food system.

Funding for the second season of HOPE IN THE WATER was provided by the Builders Vision, LLC and the Walton Family Foundation.

The docuseries is produced by Intuitive Content with Patrick Weiland as executive producers. David E. Kelley serves as executive advisor with Michele Wallin as showrunner and Patrick McMahill as director. Blue foods experts Jennifer Bushman and Jill Kauffman Johnson serve as impact producers. Diana El-Osta serves as executive-in-charge for PBS.

About Intuitive Content

Founded by chef Andrew Zimmern and based in Minneapolis, Intuitive Content develops and produces dynamic original television series and broadcast specials while partnering with some of the world's biggest companies to create brand-driven series and web content. The company's expertise and focus are creating entertainment around captivating human narrative, food, lifestyle and travel. Intuitive Content is dedicated to illuminating cultures around the globe with integrity and an exceptional production value. The company's series include 'Family Dinner' (Magnolia Network/discovery+), 'ZoëBakes' (Magnolia Network/discovery+), 'Feral' (Outdoor Channel), 'Wild Game Kitchen' (Outdoor Channel), 'What's Eating America' (MSNBC), 'Crash Test World' (Discovery), 'The Zimmern List' (Travel Channel), 'How to Survive a Murder' (Reelz), 'Appetite for Life' (Toyota), and more.

About Fed by Blue

Fed by Blue aims to reimagine and transform the blue food system - which includes foods from waterways like fish, shellfish, and sea vegetables (like seaweed) - through better transparency, empowering people to make responsible choices, improving education, and supporting better policies and practices. Fed by Blue sees the imperative to protect and restore ocean and water resources, responsibly produce seafood, and do so in an equitable way for all. Fed by Blue is working to amplify efforts that are bringing new pathways, new dialogue, new perceptions, and new hope.

Season one of HOPE IN THE WATER earned an Emmy nomination for its Farming the Water episode and a nomination in the Docuseries Visual Media category at the James Beard Media Awards. The series is produced by Intuitive Content, with Andrew Zimmern and David E. Kelley serving as executive advisors, and is part of a long-term impact campaign led by the nonprofit Fed by Blue focused on sustainable blue foods.



Photo Credit: Kyle Normandin

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